Sheffield festival fun day in Norfolk Park with women’s mental health theme

A poster for the festival at Norfolk Park

The People Communities Together Festival will take place on September 11, running from 10.30am-3.30pm, and features Asian dance, a choir and comedy performances and fantastic local African/Jamaican food, as well as local speakers.

The performers will include Annapurna Indian Dance and stand-up Kym Winstanley, whose comedy is about coping with her own mental health and well-being, as well as the process of ageing.

The idea behind the community event is to showcase what happens in Sheffield with grassroots organisations and also to generate conversation and share information from local groups working together around mental health and well-being.

The event has been organised by SODiT – Survivors of Depression in Transition, a women’s charity for people with mental health distress. The organisation supports around 200 women a year in Sheffield.

A spokeswoman for SODiT said: “There will be a video booth so you can make your voice heard and we will be posting on our website what people think of co-production, how to do it and what is going on locally.

“A fun and informative event for Sheffield's communities, a chance to come together and listen and tell the people and organisations who hold the power what we as people who live in Sheffield need and want!”

To register for a free place at the event as spaces are limited, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/sodit-17091148394