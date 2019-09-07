Sheffield drama group stages adaptation of Jane Austen's classic romantic novel, Emma
Matchmaking, meddling and marriage! A tale of youthful hubris and the perils of misconstrued romance!
Midland Players present Jane Austen’s classic Emma, adapted by Michael Bloom.
This highly theatrical adaptation of one of Jane Austen’s greatest novels tells the story of Emma Woodhouse, “handsome, clever and rich”.
Emma is 21 and 'queen' of her small town. She enjoys making matches, deciding who should marry next and to whom.
Seeing romance and attraction everywhere, her friends become her unwitting playthings.
What upset can she cause by her youthful blinkeredness to the truth as she pursues her perfect matches. Can she realise her folly before she causes real damage?
The show runs from September 11 to 14 at the University of Sheffield Drama Studio on Shearwood Road.
Tickets £10 (£8 concs) are available from www.midlandplayers.co.uk, via tickets@midlandplayers.co.uk or on 07928 276383.