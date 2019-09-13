Sheffield drama group bring second Chronicles of Narnia adventure to stage
Sheffield Hallam ’89 Theatre Club is celebrating its 30th birthday with a family adventure from C S Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia.
The production follows successful performances this year of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Lucy and Edward are this time joined by their odious cousin Eustace and find themselves transported to the gallant ship, the Dawn Treader.
They meet Prince Caspian and join in a voyage of discovery in search of the seven lost friends of his father - a voyage which has many surprises and adventures in store.
The play is performed by an all-age cast, ranging from 9-year-olds to people in their 70s.
Director Suzanne Collet said: “Working with a cast spanning such a wide age range can be challenging at times, but it is always rewarding to see the younger members of the group developing their skills and gaining confidence on stage.”
Suzanne’s co-director, Dez Martin, agreed: “An all-age cast means that rehearsals are never dull, and the young people in the group certainly keep us oldies on our toes.”
The Voyage of the Dawn Treader is at the University Drama Studio on September 19 and 20 at 7.30pm and September 21 at 5.30pm.
Tickets and information from www.hallam89.com, david@dnhague.f9.co.uk or by phone from 0114 2335333 or 2303718.
Past members who would like to come to the club’s birthday party on November 23 are also invited to get in touch.