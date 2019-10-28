Sheffield drama festival EnableUS brings exciting new theatre shows to city

In Loyal Company, being performed in Sheffield in November as part of the Enable US new theatre festival

The programme runs at the University of Sheffield Drama Studio from November 4 to 23 and includes dance, drama, comedy horror, circus and innovative physical theatre.

Co-ordinator Nick Hopwood said: “The festival includes the Sheffield debut for multi-award-winning comedy horror troop Kill the Beast with their hit new show, Director’s Cut (November 7).

“You can also learn new skills with two extra-special workshops from Lucy Hopkins and Levantes Dance Theatre (Nov 9-10).”

The festival opens on Monday, November 4 with the return of Robert Lloyd Parry to tell more MR James ghost stories by candlelight.

Another festival favourite, David Bramwell, explores the odd and unusual in The Mysterium on Wednesday 6.

David William Bryan presents his Edinburgh Festival triumph In Loyal Company on Saturday 9. This is the incredible true story of his great-uncle, missing World War II soldier Arthur Robinson.

See Gogglebox-inspired opera-musical The Marriage of Kim K on Wednesday 20 and global warming music show Sentinel the following night.

The penultimate performance is Women-Wise from all female dance theatre company Untold on Friday 22. It powerfully dissects the issues and explores the taboo of being a woman using true stories.

The festival closes on Saturday 23 with a bold, innovative and vintage styled circus-dance show, The Band.