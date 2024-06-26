Sheffield dog owners wanted for Dogs Behaving Very Badly on Channel 5 with Graeme Hall

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 26th Jun 2024, 08:28 BST
Sheffield volunteers have a chance to appear on Dogs Behaving Very Badly on Channel 5.

They have a pup who Graeme Hall, dog trainer and face of the show, is training - but they need your help.

Today (Wednesday June 26), Sheffield volunteers and their dogs will have a chance to take part in the show.

They will only be needed for around an hour.

C5

Mel Beatson, a producer on the show, posted the information on a local Facebook group.

People who are free on Wednesday should email [email protected] with their name and phone number.

