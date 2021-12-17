If ever a story was made to be told on ice, it has to be Frozen. I hadn't quite realised just how magical the Disney favourite would be but then I had thought my own children were far too old to want to spend an evening in fairy land. How wrong I was.

As soon as I raised the option of going to see Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero at Sheffield Arena there was overwhelming 'yes' from the entire family.

Cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and more as Disney On Ice skates back into Utilita Arena Sheffield

It turns out you never really grow out of the tales that enthralled you in your early years and the evening at Sheffield Arena was a welcome step out of the real world into a space of glitter, sparkles and glamorous love stories.

Now I have to admit, I am not a big fan of Disney of Ice and haven't always particularly enjoyed the shows.

But I put my scepticism to one side and have to admit, there were sections that were quite breath-taking, far better than I remembered.

This is a whirlwind tour of some of the best loved stories including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, Frozen and Moana.

You will never see as many little Sheffielders wearing Princess dresses in one place and they loved it all.

The biggest screams of delight were saved for the snowman. Who knew Frozen's Olaf had quite such a devoted fanbase?

Of course, they also knew every single word of Let It Go and belted them out at the top of their voice. Some were so keen to rush onto the icy stage and hug their favourite princess, that tears formed in their eyes as their parents held them back.

The sets were impressive, the skating moves always leave me scratching my head as to how they manage to perform so elegantly wearing such cumbersome costumes – and nobody left disappointed.