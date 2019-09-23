Sheffield dates for hit Queen musical We Will Rock You
The ever-popular musical We Will Rock You, featuring the hits of Queen, is back on stage in Sheffield.
A tour ofthe show calls in at the Lyceum in Sheffield from September 30 to October 5.
Taking on the role of Galileo is Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical / The Commitments), who will be joined by Elena Skye (Les Misérables, Kinky Boots) in the role of Scaramouche.
Playing Killer Queen is Jennifer O’Leary (Heathers The Musical, Rent), with Michael McKell (Macbeth / Blood Brothers) as Buddy. Adam Strong (Jesus Christ Superstar, Rock of Ages) will take on the role of Khashoggi, with David-Michael Johnson (We Will Rock You, Germany, Jesus Christ Superstar) reprising the role of Brit and Amy Di Bartolomeo (Bat Out of Hell, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) playing Oz.
Brian May from Queen said: “This is a stunning, state-of-the art, new-look production of WWRY - but of course the original story is now more relevant than ever.
“We’re confident WWRY fans will love revisiting the world’s first true rock theatrical, and a whole new generation will now discover the VIBE!”
The worldwide hit show features 24 of Queen’s biggest hits and a futuristic comedy script by Ben Elton.
