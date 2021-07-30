Sheffield date for comedian whose eyebrows routine got him noticed

Comedian Gary Meikle

Gary went viral, as they say, when people loved his online comedy routine, ranting about his daughter’s obsession with her eyebrows. The Scottish Comedy Award winner started 2019 performing in comedy clubs and ended that year selling out theatres across the globe.

Gary said of new show Surreal: “2019 was such a surreal year for me when the videos took off, and I was just getting ready to hit the theatres across the country with this brand-new show in 2020 when COVID hit.

"I’ve been stuck in lockdown with two generations of formidable Meikle women and let me tell you, after that, my daughter and granddaughter are just as excited to be waving me off on this tour as I am to be getting on stage again!”

