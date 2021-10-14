Young inventor Izzy Gizmo - the story has inspired a new Music in the Round show for children

Izzy Gizmo, by Pip Jones and Sara Ogilvie, tells the enchanting story of an intrepid young inventor who puts her talents to work to rescue a crow that can’t fly.

The concert brings Izzy's mechanical marvels and infectious creative spirit to life. The music is played on pots, pans, whistles and household items as well as orchestral instruments.

The show is full of wit, invention, songs and actions and plenty of opportunities to join in.

Commissioned by Sheffield-based Music in the Round (MitR), the concert features music by Paul Rissmann, MitR’s award-winning composer in residence.

Sara Ogilvie’s illustrations from the book have been animated especially for the concert by Vic Craven.

Children and their grown-ups are encouraged to participate by joining in with songs and actions taught by presenter Polly Ives at the beginning of the show.

Polly Ives and Ensemble 360 performing at a previous Music in the Round children's concert

Author Pip Jones said: “It's really an incredible feeling to know that the books I made together with illustrator Sara Ogilvie, all about my fierce little inventor Izzy Gizmo, her Grandpa, and Fixer the crow, have inspired this amazing project, which will reach so many children.

"I can't wait to hear the music and see a fresh interpretation of their story.”

Where can you see it?

The world premiere takes place in Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on October 21 to an audience of 500-plus primary school children from across the city.

Young inventor Izzy Gizmo is the star of a new music show created by Sheffield's Music in the Round

The music will be performed by Music in the Round’s resident musicians, Ensemble 360, with narration by Polly Ives.

Family concerts which are open to the public take place on Saturday, October 23 at 11am and 3pm at the Crucible Theatre.

Tickets are on sale at www.musicintheround.co.uk or by calling Sheffield Theatres’ box office on 0114 249 6000.

The concert will also be performed at The Civic, Barnsley, in partnership with Off the Shelf Festival, on October 26 and at Cast, Doncaster on Saturday, April 16, 2022 as part of a tour that also takes in London’s prestigious

Wigmore Hall. Details at the website.