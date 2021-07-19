Sheffield Concerteenies bring musical fun shows for young children and families

Mambo Jambo are playing Concerteenies summer concerts for families with young children

The summer shows involve performances by musicians at venues across the city, aimed at families of children from babies to seven years old.

Concerteenies’ Woodland Concerts are five jam-packed days involving campfire songs, musical story-telling, den-making, arts and crafts and supervised foraging at Elf Ear Wood, Unstone.

Simply Strings quartet Emma Crossley (percussion), Luke Carver Goss (accordion) and Martin Harwood (fiddle/ guitar) join narrator Polly Ives and forest school experts Little Puddle People.

The Greystones pub is hosting Greystones Gigs, featuring audience favourites Mambo Jambo and flute/beatboxer James Lyons, as seen on CBeebies.

Playground Concerts at Highfield Adventure Playground in Sharrow aim to get families out and about in the fresh air enjoying live music.

The music will be provided by musicians including Mishra and Lowe Academy but children can play with percussion, props and bubbles and of course enjoy the playground.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many new families to feel isolated during and after the birth of their child, and Concerteenies aims to combat this with their Relaxation Concerts.

Set in the tranquil surroundings of Whirlow Spirituality Centre, the concerts are tailored to pre-crawling babies and their grown-ups and provide 45 minutes of calm. They are a great way to meet other new parents in a Covid-safe environment.

Each week features a different musician as well as sensory elements which are beneficial for babies’ early development.