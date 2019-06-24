Sheffield community theatre group get Footloose with popular rock and roll musical
A lively musical based on the popular 1980s film Footloose bursts on to the stage in Sheffield.
Woodseats Musical Theatre Company say: “Footloose the Musical sizzles with the same spirit of youth, rebellion and romance as the 1980s hit film that took the world by storm.
“So, kick off your Sunday shoes and cut loose for the high-energy explosive rock ‘n’ roll musical sensation that is a must-see for everyone!”
The cast includes the 70-year-old Mary Newey from Gleadless as burger bar owner Betty Blast, bravely taking to roller skates for the first time since she was 10!
Long-standing company member Mike Richardson, 80, adds his vast experience to the role of Coach in a cast of all ages.
Footloose the Musical is at The Montgomery on Surrey Street from July 10 to 13. Tickets: themontgomery.org.uk