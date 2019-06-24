Sheffield comedy show looks back to classic spy movies
Touring to Sheffield before returning to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year is Number, Please, a farcical comedy set in the 1950s that satires classic spy films.
Theatre company Paprichoo said: “Think Clue, think Monty Python, think The 39 Steps… But with actual roles for women.
“When switchboard operator Sheila Chadwick answers a mysterious call from a dying woman, she is entrusted with a top-secret message to be delivered to the ominous Charles Briand.
“Fast-forward half an hour and Sheila is chasing friends, foes, and old flames on the 14.52 train to Exeter, as members of the Nuclear Justice Association attempt to arm the entire world with enough weapons to destroy it.
“Can Sheila, the not-so-innocent bystander help diffuse the situation?
“Or will her utter lack of experience and necessary skills drag the mismatched team down?”
Number, Please. premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year, winning five-star reviews.
The show, written by emerging playwright Becca Chadder. will return to Edinburgh after a short preview tour that stops off at Local Theatre in Sheffield (July 10-13) and London.
Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.uk