Sheffield City Hall to re-open doors in style with ‘Definitive Burt Bacharach’ show

Singer-songwriter John Reilly and his full band The Smooth Operators will perform The Definitive Burt Bacharach Songbook.

Following hugely successful, sold-out concerts both in Sheffield and Liverpool over the last few years, singer-songwriter John Reilly and his full band The Smooth Operators will perform The Definitive Burt Bacharach Songbook inside Sheffield City Hall’s ballroom.

The band made up of John Reilly, musical director Lewis Nitikman, and Rachel Raynor will entertain concert-goers in honour of Burt Bacharach, writer of one of America’s greatest songbooks for artists such as Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Gene Pitney, The Carpenters, and many more.

Expect to hear Walk on by, Do you know the way to San Jose, Anyone who had a heart, Close to you, Alfie, Raindrops keep falling on my head – the list of amazing timeless hits just keep coming.

Atlantic recording artist John Reilly fronts this concert with his spiritual and soulful vocals and hand-picked world-class session players who usually back artists such as Paul Carrack and Take That.

Reilly who’s last single LaLaLa (Bulletproof) was a huge success on national radio has teamed up with his writing partner Lewis Nitikman to study the stunning back catalogue of Burt Bacharach and put together a sophisticated show, which from start to finish is filled with truly great compositions.

After a very long closure to the public, this is the perfect way for Sheffield City Hall to re-open its doors in style.