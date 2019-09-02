Sheffield City Hall show Nashville Live celebrates story of country and western music
A show tracing the history of the most famous city in country and western music is heading to Sheffield.
Nashville Live visits Sheffield City Hall on September 18 for a concert spanning the rhinestone-studded history of country music in the style of a live radio broadcast.
It features hits from golden greats such as Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, through to the contemporary, platinum-selling sounds of Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Dixie Chicks and more.
The show is a celebration of the stories behind the genre’s biggest hits, with 44 songs including Folsom Prison Blues, Crazy, Jolene, The Gambler, Walk the Line, Stand by Your Man, Islands In The Stream and Man! I Feel Like a Woman.
The line-up includes UK Country Musician of the Year winner Luke Thomas.
Tickets: visit Sheffield City Hall box office, call 0114 278 9789 or go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk