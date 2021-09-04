Chris Connor performing as Elvis Presley

The World Famous Elvis Show stars Chris, who was voted by the first-ever worldwide Elvis Presley fan poll as the greatest Elvis Tribute in the World. He was awarded with the title in Elvis’s home area of Memphis, Tennessee.

He appears at the City Hall on September 18. For tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/world-famous-elvis-2021 or call 0114 278 9789.

Joe Esposito, Elvis’s close friend and tour manager ), said: “Wow that boy is good, he looks just like Elvis with the same energy on stage.”

Chris appears with his 12-piece live band The Steels and backing vocals by The Sweet Harmonies in a two-hour theatre production, recreating two popular Elvis Presley concerts.

Chris Connor’s manager, Lisa Matthews, said: “Chris has built a huge following all around the world. He is shy and very humble off stage, however on stage he transforms into Elvis, it can be at times very spooky.

"Chris makes sure that his tribute is respectful at all times and as authentic as possible. Audience members are left in tears and in shock during and after the shows, with the very close likeness in looks, voice, mannerisms and moves.

"Chris has worked very hard to become the world leading Elvis performer and he is very grateful for the continued support he receives from all fans across the globe.