The Barker’s Pool venue is a 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards winner – an honour given to businesses that have received great traveller reviews from visitors around the globe on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months.

Dom Stokes, head of live events and venues at Sheffield City Trust, said: “Despite all the challenges thrown at us, the whole team at Sheffield City Hall has worked incredibly hard this past year to provide the best possible service and experiences to customers visiting a diverse variety of shows and events.

Sheffield City Hall ranks in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide, based on TripAdvisor reviews

“Clearly, thanks to those efforts, our amazing customers have recognised our prestigious venue as a worldwide attraction, providing excellent entertainment to thousands each year.”

Since 1932, Sheffield City Hall has played host to some of the most famous names of the 20th century, amongst providing a home for many local events too.

Sheffield City Trust, which operates Sheffield City Hall, is a not-for-profit trust whose primary objective is to improve the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for entertainment, sport, and leisure.

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at TripAdvisor, said: “The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.