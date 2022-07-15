Sheffield City Hall ranks in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide, based on TripAdvisor reviews

The Barker’s Pool venue is a 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards winner – an honour given to businesses that have received great traveller reviews from visitors around the globe on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months.
Dom Stokes, head of live events and venues at Sheffield City Trust, said: “Despite all the challenges thrown at us, the whole team at Sheffield City Hall has worked incredibly hard this past year to provide the best possible service and experiences to customers visiting a diverse variety of shows and events.
Read More: Indie Go bar Sheffield: First look inside venue taking over former Devonshire Cat building
“Clearly, thanks to those efforts, our amazing customers have recognised our prestigious venue as a worldwide attraction, providing excellent entertainment to thousands each year.”
Since 1932, Sheffield City Hall has played host to some of the most famous names of the 20th century, amongst providing a home for many local events too.
Sheffield City Trust, which operates Sheffield City Hall, is a not-for-profit trust whose primary objective is to improve the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for entertainment, sport, and leisure.
Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at TripAdvisor, said: “The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.
“Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough – but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travellers’ new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”