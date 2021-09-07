Sheffield City Hall date for The Billy Joel Songbook tribute to music legend

Elio Pace on stage in The Billy Joel Songbook, which is touring to Sheffield City Hall this month

This show celebrating the hits of music legend Billy Joel – including Piano Man, Uptown Girl and Always A Woman – visits Sheffield City Hall on Wednesday, September 29. Tickets are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The Billy Joel Songbook transports audiences through a back catalogue of more than 30 hit songs, including The Longest Time, She’s Always A Woman, An Innocent Man, Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It, The River of Dreams, We Didn’t Start The Fire and Piano Man.

Elio said: “Billy Joel is a genius composer and I feel unbelievably humbled that people want to see us perform The Billy Joel Songbook.

“We have had tremendous fun with the tour previously so we are very excited to be able to get back out on the road. This show is uplifting and it is an absolute pleasure to be able to keep this incredible back catalogue of 20th-century pop alive for fans.”

The late broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan was a huge fan, describing Elio as “sensational,” and in 2010 he was the musical director for BBC Radio 2’s Weekend Wogan, performing as the featured artist on all 35 shows broadcast that year.

A singer-songwriter, piano player, producer and arranger, Elio has performed with stars including Brian May, Huey Lewis, Glen Campbell, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Lulu, Mike Rutherford, Don McLean, Tom Chaplin, Debbie Reynolds and Martha Reeves.

In 2013 and 2014 he was invited to “fill Billy Joel’s shoes”, starring in five reunion concerts in the USA with Joel’s original 1971-2 touring band. Following on from the huge success of these shows, Elio embarked upon his debut UK tour of The Billy Joel Songbook, selling out theatres.

Elio’s talent appeals to all generations. His appearance on BBC’s flagship hit children’s show ZingZillas as “the greatest boogie woogie player in the land” turned him into a household name... well, at least to every CBeebies-loving under five-year-old and their parents!