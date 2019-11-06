Sheffield Christmas Market unveil new Alpine Bar in city centre - and shoppers have reacted

Earlier this year, organisers revealed that the popular Sleigh Bar wouldn’t be part of the 2019 festivities after six years in Sheffield.

Despite the disappointment, Sheffield Christmas Markets made a big announcement in September that a new Alpine Bar would be taking its place.

The bar will be situated at the top of Fargate and will be open 12 hours a day from 10am to 10pm every day from November 14 to Christmas Eve.

Alpine Bar - Credit: Sheffield City Centre

On Monday, the first picture of the new Alpine Bar was unveiled to Sheffield with ‘more details’ promised soon.

A post on the Sheffield Christmas Market Facebook page said: “Perfect for post shopping drinks, after work get togethers and somewhere warm and inviting to catch up with family and friends.

“We are pleased to have some great drinks offered in the bar this year.

“Featuring coffee and hot chocolate from Forge Coffee Roasters, toffee apple cider from Brothers as well as a whole host of other drinks including a wide selection of gins, beer and of course the Christmas classic, mulled wine.

“Our friendly bar staff look forward to welcoming you to the Alpine Bar.”

Sheffield shoppers were quick to have their say after the bar was unveiled and some weren’t too impressed.

Dawn Platts said: “Doesn't even look Christmassy... Nowt like sleigh bar.....”

Carolyne Fairey said: “Is it me or is it the sleigh bar under dressed?”

Debbie Martin said: “I hope they trim it up... looks so boring. Where’s the Christmassy stuff ?”

Yvette Ashton Milnes said: “Still wish it was Sleigh Bar that was there!”

But others were much more excited about the bar popping up.

Mitchell Garry French said: “Sound. Nice to see the revamp!”

Toni Neale said: “Can’t wait xx”

Derek Bruce said: “Happy days!”