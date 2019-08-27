Sheffield children's theatre magic with Growtheatre in Ecclesall Woods
Outdoor arts group Growtheatre is holding regular Thursday sessions at Ecclesall Woods, Sheffield.
The three weekly youth theatre sessions take place on Thursday evenings during term time from September 19.
They take place in the Woodland Discovery Centre and surrounding woodlands in Ecclesall Woods.
A spokeswoman for Growtheatre said: “The Youth Theatre is a great opportunity for young people to have fun, meet new friends, explore the big outdoors and learn about every part of the theatrical process.
“As well as acting you will learn outdoor skills, tool work, prop making, set design, devising and much more!”
Junior sessions for school years 3 and 4 take place from 5-6pm and intermediate sessions for school years run from 6.05-7.35pm.
Website: www.growtheatre.org.uk