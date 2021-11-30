Called The Beginning, it marks the start of the city centre Cathedral’s Christmas celebrations and runs until December 5.

The Beginning follows the success of the Cathedral first ever light show called The Angels are Coming In December 2019. The event was a huge success with nearly 12,000 children, adults and families enjoying the show.

One visitor said: “The Angels are Coming was evocative, spine-tingling and just wonderful. And to have the rest of the building lit only by candlelight was inspired. I don't think I have ever seen the Cathedral look so beautiful” .

Sheffield Cathedral’s Christmas lights spectacular returns to the city this year for six nights, opening on Tuesday, November 30.

Last year’s light show was postponed due to the COVID pandemic, but this year visitors will be treated to illuminations projected across the exterior facade of the Cathedral which will include the telling of the Nativity story.

They will then inside for an immersive multi-sensory experience with music and lights inspired by the Cathedral’s stained-glass windows and enjoy more than 30 beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

The Reverend Canon Keith Farrow, Vice Dean and Canon Missioner of Sheffield Cathedral, said: “The celebration of the birth of Christ signifies new hope.

“The Beginning represents this in so many ways. It is the beginning of Advent and the anticipation of Christmas at the Cathedral and we want to share the hope and joy of the Christmas story with everyone. Everyone is welcome to start their Christmas celebrations with us.”

Sheffield Cathedral is again collaborating with award-winning Luxmuralis to bring The Beginning to the city.

Artistic director Peter Walker said: “We are delighted to be able to return to Sheffield and present this new adapted work. The people are fantastic and we know the city comes alive at Christmas. We are looking forward to working with the Cathedral again and everyone enjoying the uplifting light show and beautiful music.”

Tickets for The Beginning are on sale from www.sheffield-cathedral.org or in person from the Cathedral gift shop. Adult tickets are £7.50, children aged three-15 £6, under threes free, carers £3 – contact Sheffield Cathedral to purchase.