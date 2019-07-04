Sheffield Carnival back on track after second attempt to secure funding

Sheffield Carnival 2018

Earlier this year it was announced that the annual event would not run in June after the team struggled to gain funding from the Arts Council.

Organisers had originally applied for more funding than normal in order to host a road parade however after this was rejected they decided to reapply for lesser funding.

Event director Andrea Risden said: “We were successful in our second application to the Arts Council. We still have additional funds to find via donations and sponsorship but we have no doubt we will be putting on the event on August 17.

“We will have a parade in the park similar to last year and along the same format, however this year it will be in two fields instead of one.”

Thousands attended last year’s Rio themed event at Norfolk Heritage Park.

This year the theme will centre around ‘Made in Sheffield’ in a bid to promote cultural diversity but also pay homage to the city’s rich history.

Inspiration for many of the costumes will come from elements around Sheffield, such as the council’s coat of arms along with the men and women of steel.

The team are hoping to begin costume making workshops in the coming weeks and are appealing to anyone who would like to wear a costume on the day.

A free event for families in collaboration with Sheffield theatres – as part of their Fun Labs programme – is to be held on July 24 in which children will be invited to make their own costumes to form a mini-parade themed around the glass fish tank which once sat in the Hole in the Road.

Keen to make this years event better than ever, organisers are also appealing for volunteers to help with planning or become a performer on the day.

In previous years Sheffield Carnival has hosted a number of activities such as African dancing and African drumming workshops, Indian dancing workshops, and an array of artists and singers.

And this year they are looking to introduce even more art forms, such as spoken word or belly dancers, into their line up.

They are also on the look out for those who would like to host a stall at the event.

To get involved email info@sheffieldcarnival.org or ring 07477948204.