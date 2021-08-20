2. Andre waltzes once more

Music maestro Andre Rieu is back on our cinema screens with Together Again on August 28 and 29. The King of Waltz reflects on the last year, his memories of performing around the world and on looking forward to bringing new concerts to his fans globally. Speaking candidly with host Charlotte Hawkins, André is also reunited with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Tickets for The Light, Odeon, Cineworld or Vue from intl.andreincinemas.com

Photo: PR