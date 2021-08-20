Take a look at the pictures for nine ideas for activities taking place over the weekend. Quite a few are free and feature in of the Summer in the Outdoor City festival aimed at revitalising Sheffield after the lockdown. Maybe the rain will hold off, too – you never know your luck.
1. Stars down on the farm
Join a host of Channel 5 stars at Barnsley’s Cannon Hall Farm this weekend for the three-day 5 on the Farm Festival. The line-up includes Ben Fogle, presenter of New Lives in the Wild, dog trainer Graeme Hall of Dogs Behaving Very Badly, Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen, plus stars of Our Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton and Peter Wright, and Cannon Hall Farm’s very own famous farmers Dave and Rob Nicholson. There's also lots of fun events for children, based around the Milkshake! show, and appearances by their favourites. Website: www.5onthefarm.com
Photo: Channel 5
2. Andre waltzes once more
Music maestro Andre Rieu is back on our cinema screens with Together Again on August 28 and 29. The King of Waltz reflects on the last year, his memories of performing around the world and on looking forward to bringing new concerts to his fans globally. Speaking candidly with host Charlotte Hawkins, André is also reunited with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Tickets for The Light, Odeon, Cineworld or Vue from intl.andreincinemas.com
Photo: PR
3. Music for pop pickers
The organisers of the Sheffield Pop Weekender say it comprises "an expansive spread of DIY pop and indiepop, quirk, drone, bleep and noise. It is guaranteed free of dull, loutish rock sung by northern lads through their noses. It will be absolutely joyful." The line-up so far includes Chemtrails, pictured, Nervous Twitch, Dignan Porch, My Lo-fi Heart and Soup Review. Venues are Sidney & Matilda on Saturday, the loud day, and Shakespeare's on Sunday, the quiet day. Book at wegottickets.com/MMIS
Photo: PR
4. Get behind the wheel
If your youngster is itching to get behind the wheel, the Young Driver training scheme allows 10-to-17-year-olds to try driving, instructed, in the Arena car park which will be transformed into a realistic road system so they can practise skills and manoeuvres in a bid to create a safer next generation of drivers. Book for Saturday's session at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk/event/youngdriver-August-2021
Photo: PR