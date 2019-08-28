Sheffield bands Arctic Monkeys and Pulp named among favourites to headline Glastonbury Festival 2020
Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys have been named as one of the favourites to headline next year’s 50th anniversary Glastonbury Festival.
The four piece have previously been Pyramid Stage headliners twice – in 2007 and in 2013.
Fellow Sheffield band Pulp, who played an iconic Glastonbury headline set in 1995, are also listed among the frontrunners to top the bill at next year’s festival.
Betway has today listed the Arctics at 11/ 2 to be one of next year’s three main headlining acts, while Pulp are at 8/1.
Paul McCartney and Fleetwood Mac are the frontrunning acts, with Foals, Led Zeppelin and Elton John also among the favourites.
Next year’s Glastonbury Festival takes place between Wednesday June 24 and Monday June 29.
Tickets for the festival are expected to go on sale this autumn.