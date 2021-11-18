Sheffield band Teeff wins Fender’s Player Plus Studio Sessions competition

In partnership with Sheffield’s iconic Steelworks Studios, Fender has selected local band Teeff as the winner of the Player Plus Studio Sessions for Sheffield, alongside four winners from other parts of the country and Ireland. Their prize includes 10 free hours of studio time, their very own Player Plus Series guitar or bass and invaluable mentorship from top industry professional, Ari Herstand (author of How To Make It In The New Music Business), perfect to help them take their music career to then next level.

Over the past month and a half, artists in the city, and around the world with other partner studios, have submitted their recent singles, music videos and live performances to Fender to be considered by the global panel of judges. The panel included Fender CEO, Andy Mooney; Fender VP of Marketing and Head of Artist Relations, Matt Watts and lead vocalist/guitarist for Mercury Prize-winning and Grammy-nominated Wolf Alice, Ellie Rowsell in the UK.

Teeff produce fuzzy riffs, punchy drums and bluesy vocals from the depths of Yorkshire, all packaged into a live performance that oozes energy. In fact we managed to even get in a few questions with the delighted winners.

What do you plan to do with the studio time?

We're always working on new ideas for songs so this studio time will hopefully bring some of these to fruition. Every time we record we learn something new so we don't want to see that change on this occasion.

How delighted are you to be receiving new gear?

Not to stereotype Yorkshire attitudes too much, but a free bit of kit is better than a whippet in a flat cap. We're a tad geeky when it comes to gear so the opportunity to be on Fender's radar, nevermind get our hands on a top quality guitar, is absolutely flattering.

How do you wish to take advantage of the mentorship support you will receive?

Having a second opinion and getting creative suggestions has always helped improve us as a band. Nowt good usually comes out fully formed, fresh off the bat, so having mentorship on this project with somebody completely external is dead exciting.

What do you hope to get out of this experience?

As always, we hope we can learn something new and can make something to be proud of. It's as simple as that.

What it means to a Sheffield band to be the recipient of this prize?

There are so many great bands and musicians around Sheffield at the minute and we're just pleased to be a very small part of that scene. Overall we're chuffed to win and represent an amazing city.

And, what about upcoming gigs, where can we see you all perform next?

We’ll be at Network, Sheffield a week on Saturday November 20, 2021 with Ten Eighty Trees.