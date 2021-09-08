Sheffield band team up with brewery to make new beer to celebrate album release

The Sherlocks and Docks Beers, which is based in Grimsby, have come up with a 5.5 per cent grapefruit IPA called ‘The Sherlocks IPA’ and was made to mark the launch of the band’s album, ‘World I Understand.’

It also comes with a special glass.

Brandon Crook, The Sherlock’s drummer, said: “We are die hard craft beer fans and love Docks Beers ever since performing there in 2019 so we’re really excited to announce our collaboration with the brewery - our new beer The Sherlocks IPA!

The Sherlocks with thier new beer.

“We can’t wait to play the new Docks Academy in Grimsby because, as well as the cans, the beer will also be on tap for our fans.”

Will Douglas, Director at Docks Beers, added: “After a long delay due to Covid, The Sherlocks are due to headline the Docks Academy at a sold-out event on Friday 29th October, but we’ve stayed in touch with the band since 2019 when they first played an intimate gig at Docks Beers.

“That was such a great night and we have been throwing ideas around ever since, looking at other ways we could work together.

“Frontman Kiaran and drummer Brandon Crook are big craft beer fans and we have worked with them to make the kind of beer they would be proud to put their names on.

The Sherlocks IPA

“The band have been involved in the beer from start to finish - from with the recipe design even to coming to Grimsby to help with the brew itself. We’ve been impressed with their hard graft.”

Mike Richards, Director and the Head Brewer at Docks Beers, describes the beer as “a light but punchy pale ale brewed with heaps of Amarillo, Simcoe, Ekuanot, and Citra hops giving flavours of citrus and grapefruit, with peppery and piney notes”.

He said: “The brew is a traditional IPA with a twist of its own. Exactly 100 oranges and 20 grapefruit were painstakingly zested for added a-peel.”