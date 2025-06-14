Sheffield band Malevolence has music video removed from YouTube after National Trust complaint

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 14th Jun 2025, 06:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Sheffield band has been forced to take down their latest music due to a threat of legal action made by the National Trust.

When heavy metal band Malevolence debuted the music video for their new song ‘Salt The Wound’ on record label Nuclear Blast’s YouTube channel the last thing they expected was to receive a response from the National Trust.

The Sheffield-based band had recorded the video across their hometown, including in parts of the Peak District, which drew ire from the conservation charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shortly after the video was uploaded, the band was asked to take it down or face legal action as they had not received adequate permissions before filming on the protected land.

In an Instagram post, a band spokesperson said: “Sadly our latest video for ‘Salt the Wound’ has been forcibly removed from the Nuclear Blast YouTube channel due to threats of action made by National Trust.

placeholder image

“Apparently pretending to play the guitar for a couple of hours on a public path that thousands of tourists walk up every single day is a criminal offence worth pursuing.

“Attempts were made by our team to find a resolution for the situation, which have been entirely refused.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The video is a celebration of where we come from and we’re proud of what we made.”

Information on the National Trust’s website clarifies that any commercial filming or photography, which includes ‘content captured by influencers, social media auditors and citizen journalists to earn money’ cannot take place without a contract signed by both parties.

Get the best news and analysis from Sheffield’s courts with our new newsletter - subscribe today

It clarifies that ‘money raised from location fees helps to support conservation work at the filming location used’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A National Trust spokesperson said: "We want people to use the landscapes we care for to be creative and inspire others. We always have to balance the needs of people with the needs of nature and wildlife, and our costs as a charity.

“Any filming for commercial activity needs permission and sometimes a fee, which will go toward the care of landscapes and nature. Unfortunately the video was uploaded before an agreement could be reached.”

Related topics:National TrustVideoYouTubePeak DistrictSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice