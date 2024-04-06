The seven funniest people ever to come out of Sheffield and South Yorkshire - according to Star readers
In Sheffield, and across South Yorkshire, we love a laugh.
And over the years, our area has produced some of the funniest people ever to step on a stage.
In March, we opened a readers poll, allowing you all to vote on our website to find who you thought were the funniest people ever to come out of Sheffield and South Yorkshire, including those from Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham in the poll.
And now the voting is completed, and we have put the results together. Voting was only allowed once for each email address, and the poll allowed you to vote for absolutely anyone.
We have listed the winners in the gallery below, complete with a biography of each of those comedians who you for, and the rough percentage of the vote they received.
These's no doubt, these stars have had the whole country rolling with laughter over the years.
