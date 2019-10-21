The Harley on Glossop Road, Sheffield.

Despite introducing audiences to soon-to-be-huge acts such as Arctic Monkeys and The xx, the 200-capacity bar was hit by financial problems that made the business unviable, according to bosses who shut the place down in April.

But – in a welcome turnaround – the Glossop Road nightspot has made a swift comeback.

The Harley reopened last Friday, after the building’s owners Mitchells & Butlers decided to take over running the premises itself.

The Harley's revamped interior.

Live music will be maintained – thanks to a late licence until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays – while the food and drink offering has been overhauled alongside the interior, which was spruced up during a five-week refurbishment. Live sport and regular DJ sets are promised too.

General manager Claire Simpson said: “We’re so excited to be bringing The Harley back and it’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last couple of months.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and see our guests’ reactions over the coming days. There have been some big changes and we’re confident they’ll go down well with the people of Sheffield.”

There has been a hotel on the site of The Harley since at least the 1930s. Up until its closure in April the venue still provided basic overnight accommodation, but guest rooms aren't attached to the revived bar.

'Get on your dancing shoes,' a lettered mural says in a nod to the Arctic Monkeys song Dancing Shoes

The new interior includes nods to the Arctic Monkeys – a painted slogan encourages visitors to ‘get on your dancing shoes’, a reference to a track on the band’s first album – along with buttoned leather seating and mismatched furniture with a vintage feel.

Mitchells & Butlers say the relaunch has created 30 jobs.

The revamped food menu offers burgers, ‘mix and match tapas’ and freshly-made stone-baked pizzas – diners can order these to eat in or take away until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. The drinks list features craft beers, ales and ciders.

“Being ideally located, right in the heart of Sheffield, our pub is the perfect spot to get together with friends, family or colleagues to relax and unwind over good food and enjoy live music or sport in a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” said Claire.

The relaunched Harley's team - Ivans Litvincevs, Caitlin Thornton and general manager Claire Simpson

The Harley will mark its return with a VIP party on Thursday from 7.30pm. There will be DJ sets from Pulp drummer Nick Banks and Jason Richford, an interactive performance from live karaoke band ‘Rockaoke’ and drinks offers. Call 0114 5533 779 to register interest in attending.