See how 35 years changed these women, in South Yorkshire exhibition
Photographs of teenage girls in the ‘80s, alongside images of the same women 35 years on, form a compelling exhibition now showing in South Yorkshire.
This collection of images by Anita Corbin reveals how we feel about, and reflect upon, our identity and society at the various stages in our lives.
Girls depicted during life phases that present as Punk, Mod, Rasta, and so on, contrast with recent images.
The exhibition provokes discussion on ‘social tribes’, the power of belonging and belief, the imagery of cultural allegiance, gender and identity.
How have the stories of these women panned out? Does that scowling party girl now have three teenage kids? Is the skinhead now a 55-year-old office worker? Is that punk now a yoga teacher?
As a 22-year old photographer in the early 1980s, Anita Corbin wanted to represent a generation of young women in a photographic genre almost entirely dominated by men.
She wanted to capture the women's spirit and the significance of their unity in a portrait s of pairs of friends, sisters and lovers in subcultures.
She photographed young women everywhere who were defying the mainstream, flaunting their individuality in defined tribes characterised by music, fashion, geography and sexual orientation.
The images toured the country to great acclaim in the 1980s and beyond, then Corbin found herself wondering what had happened to those girls, now also in their fifties, and their hopes and dreams.
Visible Girls: Revisited, The lives, tribes and spirit of British Women A photographic exhibition by Anita Corbin, is free, at The Civic, Barnsley, until August 31.