Scream with laughter at Sheffield Halloween show aimed at families
A family comedy with a spooky theme is on stage in Sheffield in time for some Halloween fun.
In I Want My Mummy!, Baroness Frankenstein has opened the doors of her castle to creatures of the night looking for a safe place to stay, away from the prying eyes and pitchforks of the townsfolk.
The problem is, it’s not technically her castle any more! The baroness is penniless and sold the castle to fund her experiments. Meanwhile, the new owner, the wealthy American widow, Hannah Hoople, believes she’s bought a hotel and she’s now on her way to inspect it!
Aided by her assistant Igor and a gang of ghostly housemates, the baroness must convince Mrs Hoople that the castle is in fact a luxury hotel and not a dusty old laboratory.
To top it off, they only have one night to do it all before Mrs Hoople leaves for Paris the next morning.
If they fail, they’ll have to pack up their coffins and find a new place to haunt!
Full of show-stopping tunes, crazy characters, spooky silliness and a fancy dress competition with a prize for the best costume, I Want My Mummy! is billed as the perfect treat for the Halloween half term.
I Want My Mummy! takes place at the Montgomery, Siurrey Street, Sheffield on October 29 at 7pm, October 30 at 1pm, which is a signed performance, and 3.30pm and October 31 at 11am and 2pm.
Disabled access is not available at the theatre.