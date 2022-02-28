Scottish band Breabach bring their electrifying folk to The Greystones, Sheffield, in March

As part of their 15-date UK tour, ‘Breabach unite their deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.’

Plaudits follow the Scottish folk band wherever they go, and it seems to be with very good reason. So far they have released six increasingly acclaimed albums and a film soundtrack, while also fuelling their creative appetites in collaborations with indigenous Australasian artists, Quebec’s Le Vent du Nord, and most recently as artists-in-residence Celtic Colours festival with Cape Bretoners, Beolach. Their latest project ‘Dùsgadh’, saw them collaborate with Scottish Bafta winning animator, Cat Bruce to create a short film with original score.

Their 17 year adventure has included live performances across the globe, from the Sydney Opera House to Central Park NY. They have racked up an impressive array of accolades including five Scots Trad Music Awards, nominations as ‘Best Group’ in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and ‘European Album of the Year’ in The Songlines Music Awards.

An exciting new chapter began in 2020 with the introduction of the supremely talented, multi instrumentalist Conal McDonagh and with the release of ‘Breabach 15’ a limited edition, 15 year old Single Malt Whisky by Glenturret. Looking forward, their 8th recorded release ‘Dion’ is due out in the summer of 2022 and with International and UK tours looming, Breabach certainly show no signs of slowing.

Breabach are comprised of the following; Megan Henderson (Fiddle, Vocals, Step Dance), James Lindsay (Double Bass, Vocals), Calum MacCrimmon (Bagpipes, Whistle, Bouzouki, Vocals), Conal McDonagh (Bagpipes, Whistle, Vocals) and Ewan Robertson (Guitar, Vocals, Cajon).

Acknowledging and respecting the origins of both the music they play and the roots of the band whilst embracing the future with new ideas, energy and belief is a key attribute of the band and has remained a constant theme throughout their 15 years, and Sheffield looks forward to welcoming them in March.

You will be able to see Breabach at The Greystones, Sheffield on Sunday 13 March, 2022. You can get tickets here.