Scarborough's Search for a Star competition ... first heat winners

Scarborough Search for a Star ...some of the stars await their turn to go on stage

The first heat of the newly-revamped Search for a Star competition has been held at Scarborough Rugby Club

“There was amazing talent on show any of whom would have graced the final,” said judge and organiser Richard Milburn.

"It was hard for the judges to select winners in the Under16 and Over16 categories,” he said.

There are two wild card – one from each heat and the best of those will also make the final.

Those going through are:

Under 16s

Nancy, Archie McNally, Violet Crow, the Rubber Duckies, Not Just Twins and Toby Hutchinson

Wild card – Ryder

Over 16s

Katty Rattigan, James Ireland, Bailey dances Irish, Maddy Blackford

Wild card – Dawsons Geek

"Thanks so much for everyone who is so generously giving their time to raise funds for the YMCA," said Richard.

“We had a special judge guest Shannon Rewcroft who has performed at the London Palladium and the compere for the night was Andrew Chidwick who kept the show on the road and put the acts at their ease,” he said.

The second heat is at the Roscoe Rooms, Scarborough, on Sunday June 11.

The grand final is at the YMCA on Saturday July 27 with £1,000 in prizes up for grabs. It is sponsored by window company SWC Trade Frames.

The original Scarborough Search for a Star took place in 2009 and 2010 at the YMCA. Now in 2024, the competition is back looking for new talent to take to the stage.

The competition is being run by Richard Milburn, Tyler Smith and Devan Kellet, who all have extensive experience in the performing arts industry.

It is being run in partnership with InKahoots and is open to all ages and abilities.

Richard said: "There is so much talent in Scarborough we can't wait to give people an opportunity to share it with us.”

Devan Kellet, co-organiser, said: “From participating in the original Scarborough search for a star, it’s a full circle moment to be able to help produce the show and help discover new talent.”

There is time to apply for the next heat.