Scarborough Art and Fringe to showcase town’s creative talent

Festival director Julian Caddy with artists Claire Ward, left, and Lydia Hann, right, who will be exhibiting at the Shakespeare Gallery at Scarborough Art

Scarborough will be the focus of a diverse programme of art and live performance as the town plays host to two festivals over the summer.

Scarborough Art and Scarborough Fringe are part of the Scarborough Fair cultural initiative, a year-round programme of events.Scarborough Art takes place from June 15 to August 4, while Scarborough Fringe runs from June 21 to 30.

Using venues across the town, Scarborough Art features exhibitions and live events, from paintings and sculpture to photography and printmaking.

In addition, artists will exhibit work based on themes from social history and environmental sustainability to space and comic books.

Among those appearing will be multimedia artist Claire Ward and Lydia Hann, who work with wool, textile industry waste and natural materials. Both will be exhibiting at the Shakespeare Gallery – formerly the Shakespeare pub.

Scarborough Fringe will feature theatre, music, comedy, spoken word, children’s shows among other events and is believed to be the first fringe to take place in the town.

Some events will be free, and others will be ticketed and will be in places such as pubs, hotels, the indoor market and churches, as well as more traditional locations.

There are also international award-winning pieces with Esther’s Revenge, an interactive play from Nigeria, and WATCHING, Ceci n’est pas de Deux, a dance and puppetry performance from the Netherlands.

Festival director Julian Caddy said: “These are entirely open-access festivals, meaning that anyone can take part, regardless of perspective and experience.

“Scarborough Art will feature everything from paintings and sculpture to photography and printmaking and is perfect for art lovers of all ages who will enjoy a day filled with creativity and inspiration.

“As well as exhibitions, several artists and creators across the town will be hosting workshops for visitors to take part in and create art of their own.

“The festival promises an unforgettable experience that will stay with everyone long after the final curtain falls.”