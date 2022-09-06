Scarborough and Whitby dates for Steptoe and Son stage show

The cast sees the return of Jeremy Smith and John Hewer as Albert Steptoe and son Harold respectively

The cast sees the return of Jeremy Smith and John Hewer as Albert Steptoe and son Harold respectively.

Both performers starred in the acclaimed productions Steptoe and and Christmas with Steptoe and Son.

Jeremy trained at the National Youth Theatre and was also a member of the Young Vic Company and has toured in several productions ranging from farce to Shakespeare.

John Hewer works as a writer and director and is best known for his portrayal of Tommy Cooper in Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show and for his performance as Tony Hancock in Hancock’s Half Hour – The Lost Episodes.

Steptoe and Son ran for eight series from 1962 to 1974 and spawned two film spin-offs and is fondly remembered as one of the greatest and most influential programmes.

Telling the story of two warring rag-and-bone-men in their Shepherd’s Bush scrapyard home, Albert and Harold became household favourites across generations and still they continue to entertain audiences today.

One proclaims he’s a “a poor old man” while the other protests that actually he’s “a dirty old man!” In actual fact, both are telling the truth.

In the series, Harold was played by Harry H Corbett and Albert was played by Wilfrid Brambell – and it is well documented that the two actors shared an antipathy towards each other.

Contrary to his scruffy, cockney character in the sitcom, Brambell was a dapper gentleman, always smartly dressed and well spoken.

The productions, and works of both Apollo Theatre Company and Hambledon Productions, have been endorsed, as early as 2012, by both the original writers, Ray Galton and Alan Simpson.

The latest adaptation features three classic episodes being presented a radio play.

“The attraction is that these vintage stories will be presented with the emphasis now squarely on the script, and the dynamism between the central characters,” said John, who plays Harold.

“It’s a different theatricality. We’re still in costume and ‘in character’, but this time it’s a mock-up of a live studio recording with its flashing ‘applause’ lights and direct address from the performers make the audience feel directly involved.

The three chosen episodes – Is That Your Horse Outside?, A Death in the Family, and Upstairs, Downstairs, Upstairs, Downstairs – will easily familiarise and reacquaint audience to the Steptoe saga, allowing them to explore all the foibles and tropes of the father and son pairing.”

The Steptoe and Son Radio Show is suitable for 12 and over.

It is at Whitby Pavilion on Tuesday September 20 at 7.30pn. Tickets: 01947 824770 or www.whitbypavilion.co.uk