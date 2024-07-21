Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He may still be looking for a girl - but Sheffield hairdresser and brief Love Island star Sam Taylor is glad he went on the show.

Sam, who has now returned to his day job at Salon Sixty in Lodge Moor, may only have been in the villa in the popular ITV2 show for a couple of days, but has amassed a huge following on social media.

But despite his profile, he says he’s still single and struggling to find love amid his busy life.

Sam Taylor back at work in Sheffield, pictured with work colleague Olivia Loades. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The popular hairdresser, who lives just outside Sheffield in Derbyshire, said he is glad he went on the show, despite how quickly his time on the programme ended.

He lost his place in the Love Island villa when he was dumped in a twist on the show which saw celebrity Joey Essex brought into the house. And Joey decided to couple up with the girl Sam had initially been matched with, Samantha Kenny. There was a clamour on social media for Sam to be bought back, but it did not happen

But the 23-year-old told The Star he enjoyed going on the show.

Sam Taylor feels going on Love Island has benefitted him. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

He said: “I loved it to be honest. It was short and sweet, but I think the whole experience...I’m glad I did it.

“It was just a shame what the overall outcomes was. I definitely thought I was going to be on for a bit longer. But things happen and you’ve got to keep the ball rolling.”

He said he had received an overwhelming welcome back to his job at the Salon Sixty hairdressers on Rochester Road.

He said: “I didn’t expect that many people to be watching me and cheering me on, but you know what, I’m pretty much back to normal with everyone. Definitely overwhelming. That’s the word.

“I definitely think it’s benefitted me massively, with everything to be honest, definitely with me work, I’m definitely a lot busier. It’s definitely brought a lot of attention to the shop, which is great for us. Overall, I’m definitely glad it all planned out.

He now has a massive social media following. At the start of June, he had 4,000 followers on Instagram. He has seen that grow hugely to 122,000 since he was on the television.

He said his number of followers blew up over the two days that he was on the programme, and he could not really thank people enough for that.

Asked if he could potentially make a healthy sideline as an ‘influencer’, he said: “Hopefully. I’m definitely working on it, and I’ll see what happens, and hopefully I’m still doing hair in a couple of years.”

After coming back from Love Island single, he added: “I’m still looking for a girlfriend - I’m struggling at the moment, I’m always here working!”