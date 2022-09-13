Russell Kane at Sheffield City Hall: Everything you need to know including tickets, set times and parking
One of the UK’s favourite comedians Russell Kane is coming to Sheffield for one night only and here is how you can get your hands on a ticket.
Russell Kane Is bringing to Sheffield his gut-punch funny, searing, award-winning take on the two chaotic years we’ve just gone through.
Hailed as The Guardian's number one comedy performance to come out of 2020 this show will be bringing belly laughs and funny observations.
Here is everything you need to know about the show.
Who is Russell Kane?
Russell Kane has two chart-topping, award-bagging podcasts: Man Baggage and BBC Radio 4’s Evil Genius. He is a regular on Channel 4, BBC and ITV.
He’s also a writer, actor, and presenter.
He was the first ever comedian to bag the two most prestigious comedy awards on earth in the same year, for the same show: The Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards and The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award.
Where can I buy tickets to see Russell Kane?
You can order tickets from The Sheffield City Hall website – But spare no moment as the last few remaining tickets for Russel Kane are on sale and available via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.
Tickets prices begin from £26.95
Where is the venue and when will the show commence?
He will perform at Sheffield City Hall on September 11 starting from 8pm
Is there parking at the Sheffield City Hall?
Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.
Though, Q Park is the best car park in the area for Sheffield City Hall. It’s a couple of streets away from the venue, safe and it has a shutter system to let you in and out – along with cameras.