Russell Kane Is bringing to Sheffield his gut-punch funny, searing, award-winning take on the two chaotic years we’ve just gone through.

Hailed as The Guardian's number one comedy performance to come out of 2020 this show will be bringing belly laughs and funny observations.

Here is everything you need to know about the show.

Russell Kane is performing in Sheffield.

Who is Russell Kane?

Russell Kane has two chart-topping, award-bagging podcasts: Man Baggage and BBC Radio 4’s Evil Genius. He is a regular on Channel 4, BBC and ITV.

He’s also a writer, actor, and presenter.

He was the first ever comedian to bag the two most prestigious comedy awards on earth in the same year, for the same show: The Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards and The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award.

Where can I buy tickets to see Russell Kane?

You can order tickets from The Sheffield City Hall website – But spare no moment as the last few remaining tickets for Russel Kane are on sale and available via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.

Tickets prices begin from £26.95

Where is the venue and when will the show commence?

He will perform at Sheffield City Hall on September 11 starting from 8pm

Is there parking at the Sheffield City Hall?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.