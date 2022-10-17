RuPaul's Drag Race star Joe Black brings Club Cataclysm to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s dark cabaret reprobate Joe Black brings an evening of devilish dirge and musical mayhem to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

The dark cabaret drag darling, musical comedy misfit and vintage vaudeville villain will bring his new show Club Cataclysm to town for one night only on Tuesday 15 November.

Living somewhere between the stages of music, theatre and comedy, Joe Black takes an audience firmly by the hand and guides them into a place where the strange and unusual reign supreme.

No stranger to the absurd, he creates a world where the shocking is sublime and the ridiculous is beautiful.

One of the leading figures in the dark cabaret genre, Joe Black has toured extensively across the UK, Europe, Australia and America for more than a decade.

Indulge yourself amongst the neon-lit rubble as we veer ever more quickly towards the end of the world as we know it.

With accordion, ukulele and piano in tow, the soundtrack to the end has never been so jaunty.

A cataclysmic cabaret to celebrate that nothing really works out in the end; an evening of mire, mirth and dirge.It’s last orders at the bar, so let us toast and drink up. It’s going to be, as Bette Davis said in All About Eve, a bumpy ride.

Jo4 is a British musician and drag queen from Brighton, He is best known for competing on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and getting eliminated first and fifth, after being voted back on to the show in episode five.

Joe has fulfilled his career as a drag queen since 2008 and has become one of the leading figures in the dark cabaret genre of drag.

He has spoken openly about having and living with Tourette's Syndrome.

Joe Black – Club Cataclysm can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from 7.30pm on Tuesday November 15.