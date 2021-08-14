Rudimental announce tour with date lined up for Sheffield

Kicking off with two consecutive dates at London’s Jazz Cafe on August 24 and 25, Rudimental will then play The Leadmill in Sheffield, and The Wardrobe in Leeds, before returning to London to play a final Soundsystem show – a blend of live vocals, dub horns and DJ sets – at Pryzm in Kingston-Upon-Thames on August 29.

“We are buzzing to be back playing live shows after nearly two years off the road”, say Rudimental.

“We can’t wait to play some of our new records for the fans in such intimate spaces.”

Rudimental have announced a series of intimate live shows. Photo: Ewen Spencer

The British Drum and Bass band will perform for a small audience at Sheffield’s Leadmill venue on August 26.

Fans who pre-order their new album ‘Ground Control’ will get first access to tickets, giving fans a unique chance to experience the album live for the first time.

Scheduled for release on September 3 via Major Toms / Asylum Records as Rudimental’s fourth full-length studio album, ‘Ground Control’ boasts an impressive list of collaborators and guest voices, including MJ Cole, Hardy Caprio, Skream, Kareen Lomax, Backgroad Gee, D Double E, Hamzaa, Kojey Radical, The Game and more.

The full list of dates can be found below

August 24 – Jazz Cafe, London

August 25 – Jazz Cafe, London

August 26 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

August 27 – The Wardrobe, Leeds

August 29 – Pryzm, Kingston-Upon-Thames