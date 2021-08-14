Rudimental announce tour with date lined up for Sheffield
Rudimental have announced a series of live shows in support of new album, ‘Ground Control’, which releases on September 3 – and there’s a date lined up for Sheffield.
Kicking off with two consecutive dates at London’s Jazz Cafe on August 24 and 25, Rudimental will then play The Leadmill in Sheffield, and The Wardrobe in Leeds, before returning to London to play a final Soundsystem show – a blend of live vocals, dub horns and DJ sets – at Pryzm in Kingston-Upon-Thames on August 29.
“We are buzzing to be back playing live shows after nearly two years off the road”, say Rudimental.
“We can’t wait to play some of our new records for the fans in such intimate spaces.”
The British Drum and Bass band will perform for a small audience at Sheffield’s Leadmill venue on August 26.
Fans who pre-order their new album ‘Ground Control’ will get first access to tickets, giving fans a unique chance to experience the album live for the first time.
Scheduled for release on September 3 via Major Toms / Asylum Records as Rudimental’s fourth full-length studio album, ‘Ground Control’ boasts an impressive list of collaborators and guest voices, including MJ Cole, Hardy Caprio, Skream, Kareen Lomax, Backgroad Gee, D Double E, Hamzaa, Kojey Radical, The Game and more.
The full list of dates can be found below
August 24 – Jazz Cafe, London
August 25 – Jazz Cafe, London
August 26 – The Leadmill, Sheffield
August 27 – The Wardrobe, Leeds
August 29 – Pryzm, Kingston-Upon-Thames
For tickets, visit www.rudimental.co.uk/