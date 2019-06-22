Rotherham stately home Wentworth Woodhouse hosts concert by international pianist Janusz Piotrowicz
Pianist and conductor Janusz Piotrowicz opens the new season of music events at Rotherham stately home Wentworth Woodhouse this week with two recitals featuring the works of Chopin.
He will playing a selection of of the composer’s Nocturnes, Waltzes, Mazurkas, Berceuses and Polonaises.
Janusz has toured the world as a pianist and has conducted the Hallé, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Royal Philharmonic, London Mozart Players and Royal Northern Sinfonia.
He is founder and conductor of L'Orchestre du Monde and artistic director of Ripon International Festival.
Janusz Piotrowicz was born in England of Polish refugees. He began piano lessons aged two with his mother, gave his first public recital aged five and made his Rome debut aged seven in the presence of Pope John XXIII.
His family imbued in him a knowledge of his cultural heritage – their own background, as survivors of the European Holocaust, providing another dimension to his childhood.
It was therefore a fitting tribute to their own suffering when in 1994 he was invited to perform to 5,000 people at the Chopin Memorial in the Royal Łazienki Park, Warsaw, on the 50th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Aged 11, he was offered scholarships to the Warsaw Conservatoire, and Eton College - where he became the first honorary music scholar in the history of the school.
He made his mark at Eton with epic recital programmes, and was described as ‘a comet’ by his tutors. He also formed his own orchestra, initiating a personal discipline of conducting all rehearsals and concerts from memory
The recitals take place on Thursday, June 27 and Saturday 29th. There is also the option of booking a post-concert meal. Tickets: go to wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/events or call 01226 351161.