Rotherham show Sounds of the 80s features pop hits of the decade
Pull on your neon and dust off your shoulder pads – The Zoots are coming to Rotherham Civic on Friday (October 4)!
Sounds of the 80s is a show starring band The Zoots, who have more than 1,000 live performances under their vintage belts.
The promoters say: “It’s the eighties show you Just Can’t Get Enough of and greed is good!
“The Zoots will keep you Hungry Like The Wolf, as they play the floor fillers, party anthems, classic pop and power ballads that were Top Of The Pops, from the acts that mattered – Wham, The Jam, Queen, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Madness and many, many more.”
They say that celebrity fans of the show include 1980s children’s TV star Timmy Mallet, who called it “utterly brilliant!”, and ex-Radio 1 DJ Mike Reid.