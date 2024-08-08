Rotherham Radio coming live to Crystal Peaks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sound of Rotherham Radio is coming to Crystal Peaks shopping centre this month.

Rotherham Radio’s morning show host Bruce Edwards will broadcast his programme live from the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre on Thursday August 22, from 10am.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Rotherham Radio to Crystal Peaks,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“There’s always plenty going on in the centre over the summer and this year we are hosting our first Art For All display, which is fundraising for the Bright Young Dreams campaign in support of The Children’s Hospital Charity, which should give Bruce plenty to talk about.

“It will be a great opportunity too for him to get to know the centre and its customers so do come along and say hello.”