Rotherham date for Dr Rude Boy, 2Tone star Neville Staple
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of 2Tone music with Dr Rude Boy Neville Staple.
The legendary frontman of The Specials, Fun Boy Three and Special Beat said: “The way we brought ska to the mainstream was by mixing Jamaican music with the English style, which at the time was punk. The movement helped to transcend and defuse racial tensions in Thatcher-era Britain. The actual black and white chequered imagery of 2 Tone has become almost as famous as the music itself”.
The Coventry-based musician received an honorary degree from Arden University, Coventry, for his efforts to defuse racial tension. Neville has campaigned against knife crime following the fatal stabbing of his 21-year-old grandson Fidel Glasgow in 2018.