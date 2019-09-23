Rotherham audiences to enjoy Shakespeare in the parks again
Following on from last year’s hugely successful Macbeth, Rotherham Underground is bringing a family-friendly production of Shakespeare’s most-performed play Richard III to the town’s parks.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 11:20 am
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 24:14 am
Richard III is Shakespeare’s most charming and dangerous villain. He’s set his sights on becoming king and will do and say whatever it takes.
The play stars actor William Travis, who has appeared in Coronation Street, This Is England and Where The Heart Is.
An accomplished professional cast is supported by some up-and-coming local talent, including Rotherham schoolchildren.
The show tours Rotherham parks from September 25 to 29.
Box office: call 01709 202016 or visit www.rotherhamunderground.com