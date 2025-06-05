What has led the singer to cancel a second show in Las Vegas this week?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Rod Stewart’s battle with illness has led to a second concert cancellation.

The music legend was set to perform as part of his Las Vegas shows later today (June 5 2025)

However, the Glastonbury ‘legends’ slot performer has revealed that he’s not quite recovered from his affliction yet.

US fans of Sir Rod Stewart have been left wanting once again as the Glastonbury Festival ‘legends’ performer has cancelled yet another one of his Las Vegas shows overnight.

Sir Rod Stewart cancelled his second show as he continues to battle a case of the flu, he revealed on social media. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The musician, who is set to perform at Worthy Farm later this month, had already cancelled one of his shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas , Nevada earlier this week (June 2 2025), but having not completely overcome his illness, the Maggie May singer revealed he would have to cancel this evening’s show now too (June 5 2025.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media , Stewart revealed that a case of the flu that he was battling during his first cancellation has continued to plague him, writing: “I'm awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding,” he continued, followed by signing off the post on Instagram with a broken heart emoji.

The NHS’ guidance on recovering from the flu suggests that it can take anywhere between a few days to two weeks to fully recover from the illness, though it can lead to serious health problems such as pneumonia in vulnerable groups.

However, there is currently no indication that Stewart will have to forgo his Glastonbury set, when he joins up with members of the iconic Small Faces as they play the Pyramid Stage on June 29 2025 at 3:45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.