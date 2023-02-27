Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are heading to Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield this September to headline the Rock N Roll Circus – a weekend series of concerts.

The ex-Oasis frontman and his band will be performing on Friday, September 1 under a specially made Big Top, with other gigs planned for that same weekend.

The structure will be specially built for a three-day series of live music, with not only Gallagher and his band performing in the Steel City but the ‘Rock N Roll Circus’ format will also feature fire performers, contortionists and acrobats to bring a whole new dimension to the traditional concert experience.

Joining Gallagher on the line-up will be a whole host of other music acts too, ranging from ‘Madchester’ band Happy Mondays, coming along to play all their classics alongside Wakefield’s finest in The Cribs, offering their spiky lo-fi Indie rock.

UK music icon Noel Gallagher and his High-Flying Birds will head to South Yorkshire this September to perform a major concert at Don Valley Bowl (Photo: Matt Crockett)

With a new album ‘Council Skies’ set for release on June 2, the High Flying Birds’ appearance in Sheffield will be the conclusion of an extended run of summer concerts in the UK for the band.

Having had the band headline the inaugural Rock N Roll Circus in Newcastle last summer, the event organisers are looking forward to bringing the touring circus concept to music fans in Yorkshire.

A spokesperson said: “ We are proud to bring our event to South Yorkshire. Sheffield has such a strong reputation for live music, we’re delighted to be able to host our touring concept here.

“Noel is a living legend and his live shows are always amazing. The set will feature songs from across his 30-year career, alongside the first tracks to be heard from his new album ‘Council Skies’. Stay tuned for more major artist announcements.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds emerged onto the music scene in 2011, with their eponymous album released in October of that year.

That album was an instant success, going double platinum in the UK with over 2.5 million copies sold worldwide.

The band played Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in June 2022, delivering a career-spanning set to one of the weekend’s biggest crowds.

They will play all their chart-topping hits in Sheffield this September, alongside new songs ‘Pretty Boy’ and ‘Easy Now’.

Noel Gallagher was main songwriter, lead guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of Oasis, one of the biggest and most loved bands ever to emerge from the UK. The band played a tremendous role in shaping and inspiring contemporary guitar music from the 90's onwards.

Gallagher’s continued success with the High Flying Birds cements his position as one of the most gifted, successful and enduring songwriters to come out of the British music scene in the last 50 years.

Sheffield councillor Martin Smith, chairman of the Economic Development and Skills Committee, said: “This is an incredibly exciting event which combines the best artists of the UK music scene with the top circus performers, it will be an immersive experience you won’t want to miss.

“Sheffield’s reputation as the music city is growing, and this event is a fantastic new element to the city’s varied major events calendar, featuring the best of music, sports, outdoors and entertainment. I’m so excited for the year ahead.”

Tickets for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Rock N Roll Circus will go on presale Wednesday, March 1 at 10am. Tickets on general sale will go live on Friday, March 3 at 10am.

