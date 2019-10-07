REVIEW: We Will Rock You sets audience's adrenaline levels to thrumming in Sheffield

We Will Rock You at Sheffield's Lyceum. Photo by Johan Persson

With the opening of the Bohemian Rhapsody film last year, Queen - and in particular its spellbinding lead vocalist - has been enjoying something of a comeback recently, so it should come as no surprise that Sheffield's Lyceum was packed to the rafters recently to welcome the cast of We Will Rock You.

While the music is obviously what makes this experience - from the first swells of Radio Gaga to the Bohemian Rhapsody encore - Ben Elton's charming story gives this musical something strong to hang its back catalogue of hits on.

It follows the story of Bohemian Galileo Figaro and his lady, Scaramouche, in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same. Musical instruments and composers are forbidden, and rock music is all but unknown. With characters including the likes of Khashoggi and Killer Queen, this brilliant blend of science fiction, comedy, and legendary music fuses together, in a battle against the Ga Ga Cops, to find the guitar god of living rock.

Anybody bearing the name Galileo Figaro would have to have an amazing voice - and luckily the impressive Mercury-inspired instrument of Ian McIntosh did not disappoint, with its utterly impressive range. Likewise Elena Skye, in the role of Scaramouche, had a powerful voice and comedic timing to boot. Buddy - delightfully played by Michael McKell - has a number of references to Queen-favourite tunes interspersed in his dialogue that had the audience chortling knowingly throughout.

The whole experience was designed to set the audience's adrenaline to thrumming, and with singing along encouraged, we all got the chance to feel what it would be like to be part of Freddy's gang for one night only.

The audience were willingly on their feet by the end, and the deafening rumble of the show's title song felt like it was going to lift the roof of Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre.

While this show was initially panned when the curtains first raised on it, many moons ago, it's clear to see why the fans' love has kept it alive and seen it rise to its rightful place. This show truly must go on.