Review: Sheffield stage drama The Girl on the Train is interesting but no thrill ride
Most of the audience for thriller The Girl on the Train at the Lyceum will know what happens, but they seemed to be gripped by it.
Like the hit film, the show was adapted from Paula Hawkins’ popular novel which follows Rachel, a young woman whose life has fallen apart after her marriage failed. Played by Samantha Womack, Rachel is drinking heavily and harassing her ex and his new wife.
She fantasises about the seemingly perfect lives of a couple she sees regularly from a train window near her former home and, when the woman disappears and is found dead, becomes increasingly obsessed with trying to find out what happened.
Rachel was nearby that night but drink has blotted out much of her memory – so was it anything to do with her or somebody else in her life?
It’s an interesting idea and the cast do a pretty good job, especially as the pace hots up during the second half.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Samantha Womack is convincing and committed and Kirsty Oswald is engaging as the victim Megan, appearing in flashback. Both Adam Jackson-Smith, playing Rachel’s ex Tom and Oliver Farnworth as Megan’s husband Scott, could flash on danger beneath the charm.
However, the story didn’t really pull me in and I’m not sure the finale works.
The Girl on the Train is at the Lyceum in Sheffield until Saturday.