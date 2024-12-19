REVIEW: Disney On Ice Road Trip Adventures at Utilita Arena Sheffield is greatest hits packed with surprises
But make it to your seat without your wallet taking too big a hit and, from the moment the dancers take to the ice, you’re reminded of Disney’s timeless power to enchant.
Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures is a greatest hits compilation which showcases the entertainment giant’s remarkable back catalogue to spellbinding effect.
What could easily be a pallid regurgitation of the hit songs and parade of much-loved characters is so much more.
The show is packed with imaginative surprises, from pyrotechnics to aerial acrobatics, and performed with such energy and skill that the 90-odd minutes of action whizz by in a whirl of wonderment.
It’s understandably heavily tilted towards Disney’s more recent mega hits, from Frozen to Moana, but there’s still space for a beguiling opening number from Mary Poppins and some modern classics like Lion King and Aladdin.
The old favourites Mickey, Minnie and co add a touch of slapstick to proceedings, which are loosely tied together with the road trip theme as the hosts do their best to whip up the audience in between the musical set-pieces.
But there’s really no need, as the power of the songs, the brilliantly choreographed routines and the clever costumes and props all combine to create a wow factor that never lets up.
There are so many memorable moments, not least the mind-bendingly skilful skating, which had our six-year old captivated along with the rest of the audience - and no, not everyone was there with kids.
There’s not much in the way of plot, and it’s light on humour, but that doesn’t detract from a performance which is guaranteed to leave you and your little ones buzzing.
This is definitely a road trip worth taking, without any wrong turns, time-wasting detours or dull moments.
Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures is at Utilita Arena Sheffield until December 22.
