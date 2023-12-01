REVIEW: Disney on Ice 100 Years Of Wonder soars to new heights at Utilita Arena Sheffield
But this year Disney on Ice is looking up to the skies as well as down to the skates - with gasp-out-loud aerial displays that will take audiences’ breath away.
New show 100 Years Of Wonder – for four days at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena until Sunday, December 3, 2023 – raises the bar, and the action, higher than ever before, writes Charles Smith.
A huge international cast of over 40 dancers don’t just slice through the ice, they soar above it - with dazzling flying sequences on aerial silks that wouldn’t look out of place in the Cirque du Soleil.
The Walt Disney Company celebrated its 100th anniversary in October, and this centenary show marks the milestone magnificently.
Mickey and Minnie act as squeaky-cute comperes to a constellation of Disney characters danced by performers as skilful and talented as any Olympic figure-skaters.
The story opens with Moana and Maui, setting sail and fighting fire to save the island of Motunui, and pirouettes perfectly into a dizzying array of Disney princesses, playtime fun with the Toy Story gang, and an underwater adventure with Dory and Nemo.
For the first time, Mirabel and the stars of Encanto take to the ice for a finale that celebrates family - but it’s crowd-pleasers Elsa, Anna and Olaf who steal the show as ever with their rendition of Frozen.
It’s a wintry whirlwind, and the perfect big day out to get you in the festive mood.
But get your skates on - the show finishes in Sheffield on Sunday.
