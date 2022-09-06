Revealed - the programme for Whitby Pavilion this autumn and winter

Magic Mike presents a family-friendly Halloween show

The farce, Cash on Delivery, presented by Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society continues its run on Wednesday September 14 and Thursday September 15, daily at 7.30pm.

Eric Swan – aided by his uncle George and unbeknown to his wife Linda – has pocketed thousands of pounds through fraudulent DSS claims.

When Norman Bassett – the upstairs lodger – opens the door to Mr Jenkins, the DSS Inspector, deceptive mayhem follows – as do the undertaker, bereavement counsellor, psychiatrist, Norman’s fiancée, a corpse, the ominous Ms Cowper and a rather rebellious washing machine.

Michael Cooney’s hilarious farce has all the ingredients for a riotous night out, suitable for the whole family.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starring Brooklyn Creed & The Salvation Band, Hello Again is a tribute to Neil Diamond and is on Friday September 17 at 7.30pm. Using video and narration to enhance the magic, the show takes you on a musical journey through Neil Diamond’s 50-year career.

You will find yourself singing along to all the hits including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, Hello Again, Love on the Rocks and America.

Adapted by John Hewer and based on the original scripts by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, Hambledon Productions present Steptoe and Son Radio Show – Christmas Edition on Tuesday September 20 at 7.30pm.

It is an adaptation of three, original episodes from the long-running smash hit BBC sitcom.

From Friday September 23 to Sunday September 25, the Pavilion will be filled with blasts from the past when Whitby 60s Festival comes to town.

This year’s line-up features performances from:Hermans Hermits; Paper Lace, Dave Berry & Cruisers, Swinging Blue Jeans, The Fourmost. Showmaddymaddy, Pickettywitch'd, The Stones, Elvis- Mark Summers, Little Miss 60s, Jimmy Jemain as Cliff and Memories of The Drifters.

Limehouse Lizzy, who continue to keep the spirit of Celtic rock icon Philip Lynott and his band Thin Lizzy alive – play the venue on Saturday October 1.

Halloween arrives with Party at the Pavilion! on Monday October 24 at 6.30pm. Join the evening of family fun with entertainment from Colebrooke Productions followed by a disco with games and prizes.

Magic Mike: The Not So Spooky Halloween Show follows on Tuesday October 25 at 1pm.

For the ultimate celebration of all things Gothic and alternative, the Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival will return to its spiritual home between Friday October 28 and to Sunday October 30.

Whitby-based Five Divide present an Evening of 60's Music on Friday November 11. The tribute band returns for a final sweetheart goodbye of 60s music.

Whitby Blues, Rythm and Rock Festival returns on Saturday November 19 and Sunday November 20.

Bootleg Blondie – the official Debbie Harry and Blondie tribute band –play the venue on Saturday December 3.

Tom Rolfe Productions present the panto Beauty and the Beast on Frday December 9 and Saturday December 10.

Will Gaston win the hand of his one true love? Will Belle fall for the Beast? Will everyone live happily ever after? Don’t delay. Book tickets now to find out.